DARLINGTON, Wis. — Twelve students listened attentively as Kalee Crist stood at the front of a Darlington High School classroom on a recent weeknight, instructing them on the correct use of the present progressive tense in English.
“There is a form that’s almost the same in Spanish — ‘yo estoy hablando,’” she said. “What would that be in English?”
Together, the students repeated the correct answer: “I am speaking.”
Crist helped them practice how to form the phrase with various subjects, from “You are studying” to “She is writing.”
“And what about ‘we?’” she asked, gesturing around the class. “What are we doing?”
One of the adult students spoke up.
“We are learning.”
Crist was leading a new, free biweekly class for adult English language learners, offered through Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore but held at Darlington High School, where Crist teaches English as a second language.
Since its launch in September, the class has been heavily attended. Crist teaches three hourlong sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays — a beginner class at 4 and 5 p.m. and a more advanced class at 6 p.m. — and estimated that she leads 45 to 60 students each night.
Many of Crist’s adult learners are the parents or relatives of the high school students she teaches, and the vast majority are native Spanish speakers.
“I’ve had so many parents ask me how they can learn English, and there just aren’t many classes for adults nearby,” Crist said. “This is filling a real need in our immediate area of Darlington but also in our general area as well. We’ve had students come from Shullsburg and Dodgeville.”
Antonio Patino, who moved to Darlington in October 2018, is originally from Colombia and knew minimal English before starting classes with Crist.
“It’s a very important, necessary language to learn,” he said.
Norma Rivera and her husband, Rogelio Tornero, have lived in Darlington for 14 years. The couple, originally from Mexico, are both employed alongside predominantly Spanish-speaking co-workers — Rivera milks cattle on a ranch, while Tornero works in a cheese factory.
“These classes are helping us a lot,” Rivera said. “When we work with other Hispanic people, we don’t practice our English. Because we speak Spanish all day, there isn’t an opportunity to learn, so it’s good to come to these classes.”
After attending classes regularly this fall, Rivera said her written English has improved, along with her use of pronouns and verb conjugations. She also feels her pronunciation has become more accurate.
Crist started Tuesday’s class with a conversation activity, in which students asked each other basic questions such as their name, favorite color and things they like or don’t like to do.
“I don’t like driving in the snow,” Rivera said.
“I like eating,” said student SunJung Hwang, to laughter from his classmates.
Hwang, of South Korea, is one of the few students in the class who is not a native Spanish speaker, although he has picked up some of the language through interactions with his classmates. He lived in Mozambique and California before moving to Wisconsin, and he also speaks Portuguese in addition to his native Korean.
Hwang’s wife is the pastor of Darlington United Methodist Church, and Hwang is also trained as a pastor, but he said his English skills currently are not strong enough for him to serve in that role.
“(Before these classes), I had learned English, but it was very difficult. Some of my pronunciation was wrong, and my listening and writing were not perfect,” he said.
He hopes to improve his command of the language to eventually be able to work as a pastor, and said he has made progress this fall thanks to Crist’s classes.
Crist said she is currently focusing on English as a second language in the classes, but she also was hired to help students pass their GED test and earn a high school equivalency diploma if they seek to do so.
One of her personal goals is also to connect her adult learners to the school and community, whether by letting them know about an upcoming Darlington basketball game or taking them on a tour of the Southwest Tech campus.
“We chose to hold (the classes) at the school to make it more centralized for our families and new community members,” she said. “It’s all about outreach and connecting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.