Paul Rodgers
Buy Now

Former Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers sings at the Dubuque County Fair in 1998.

 Telegraph Herald file

After scoring hits with two classic rock bands, and before teaming up with two surviving members of Queen, a British-born vocalist rocked the Dubuque County Fair.

Former Free and Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers performed a headlining set in July 1998 at the fairgrounds, opening with the 1970 hit “All Right Now.”

Recommended for you