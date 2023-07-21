After scoring hits with two classic rock bands, and before teaming up with two surviving members of Queen, a British-born vocalist rocked the Dubuque County Fair.
Former Free and Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers performed a headlining set in July 1998 at the fairgrounds, opening with the 1970 hit “All Right Now.”
Rodgers’ subsequent career included touring and recording with Brian May and Roger Taylor, of Queen.
Rodgers has been acclaimed as a significant influence on various rock singers. A poll in Rolling Stone magazine ranked him as the 55th best on its list of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Rodgers’ local show in its July 25, 1998, edition.
NOT BAD COMPANY FOR ROCK ’N’ ROLL ENTHUSIASTS
The grandstands were just half full, but when Paul Rodgers hit the stage Friday night at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, classic rock fans were feeling “All Right Now.”
After an hour-long, early-evening performance by the River Dogs, Rodgers, the co-composer and voice of bands Free, Bad Company and The Firm, opened with the 1970 classic.
More than half of the people who came to hear Rodgers did not pay admission to sit in the grandstands.
Instead, several hundred sat at no charge outside of the fenced area on bleachers set up in the grass.
Barb Flammang, of La Motte, Iowa, was disappointed more people did not come to the concert.
“This is one of few rock ‘n’ roll bands we’ve had at the fair in the last couple of years. It’s too bad more people aren’t out supporting it,” she said. “Even though there is only a small crowd here, they’re pumped.”
Dubuque’s Chris Eimer and Karen Kennedy came early in the day and were lucky enough to meet band members while they were practicing.
Each of the four band members autographed the front of Eimer’s white T-shirt.
“Meeting the band was the best thing that has happened to me in a long time,” said Eimer, 39, of 2058 White St. “They were so decent — just like regular people.”
Jesse Loewen, 18, of Bernard, would have liked to have seen all of Bad Company in concert, but was happy with Rodgers’ performance.
“Paul Rodgers is just as good as he ever was,” Loewen said. “Anyone can play the backup music; it’s the lead that counts.”
Dan Paar, 33, of 2036 Jackson St., also enjoyed the concert.
“I love rock ’n’ roll and this is the kind of music that started it all,” said Paar, who chose Rodgers’ “Something About You” for his wedding song six years ago.
In a career spanning 29 years, Rodgers has sold in excess of 125 million records worldwide. He formed Bad Company in 1973, producing “Can’t Get Enough,” “Feel Like Making Love,” “Shooting Star” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy.”