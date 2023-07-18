The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Anthony C. Reiss, 36, of 7509 Prairie View Lane, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with injury and two counts of child endangerment.
Travis F. Petersen, 45, of 2413 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and three counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Petersen did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on July 1.
Courtney L. Fox, 26, of 1825 Glenwood Court, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment with injury.
Caleb J. Woods, 21, of 807 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 61/151 and Twin Valley Drive on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and second-offense operating while intoxicated as well as warrants charging three counts of failure to appear.
Shadonna L.M. Smith, 26, of 320 E. 26th St., was arrested at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Main Street on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations with intent of injury, assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Court documents state that Smith assaulted two Dubuque police officers while being taken into custody.
Rebecca A. Baker, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Baker did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 4.
Thomas G. Rapier, 35, of 398 Main St., was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Chestnut Street on charges of two counts of domestic assault with injury and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.