PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- City of Platteville officials today announced an "urgent need" for local residents interested in serving as poll workers on Election Day.
Those interested can sign up at go.uwplatt.edu/electionhelp2020 to work shifts at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Poll workers must be at least 18 years old and live in Grant County. Sign-ups are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Poll workers can choose to volunteer their time or be paid $9 per hour. County residents who sign up will receive an email with instructions from the City of Platteville. Questions can be sent to cityclerk@platteville.org.