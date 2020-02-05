The Democratic lawmakers who represent the tri-state area in the U.S. House of Representatives wrapped up 2019 with substantial fundraising advantages over their opponents.
Nowhere was that more evident than in the race to represent Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, which includes all of Jo Daviess County. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos ended the year with $3 million cash on hand, whereas her closest Republican opponent, Esther Joy King, had just $183,000.
“(Bustos) has been laser-focused on the issues that matter most to Illinoisans,” Denise Mousouris, finance director for Bustos’ campaign, said in a statement. “From reducing health care costs to expanding trade and economic development, Cheri has delivered for Illinois families and this filing reflects the extensive grassroots support for her re-election.”
Bustos is a Democrat representing a heavily Republican district that supported President Donald Trump’s 2016 election bid. She also is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party’s primary fundraising organization.
Bustos raised about $2.04 million in 2019, which includes about $532,000 in the final quarter. King, meanwhile, raised about $133,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, giving her a year-end total of $256,000.
King’s campaign did not respond to a message seeking comment for this story.
IOWA SENATE
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, is the only Republican member of the tri-state area’s federal lawmaker delegation who faces re-election this year. Like her Democratic counterparts in the U.S. House, she is enjoying a comfortable fundraising lead at the end of 2019.
Ernst finished 2019 with a fundraising total of $8.3 million and $4.9 million cash on hand, more than double that of her closest Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield. Greenfield raised $3.4 million in 2019 and ended the year with $2.2 million cash on hand.
However, both candidates wrapped up quarter four of 2019 with similar fundraising figures. Ernst raised about $1.7 million, while Greenfield brought in $1.6 million.
OTHER RACES
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., brought in $292,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. He raised $1.05 million over the course of the year and has $3 million on hand.
None of the Republicans who have filed to challenge Kind for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District seat filed finance reports for 2019.
Similarly, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., has no challengers of note from a financial perspective in his bid to hang onto Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District seat.
He raised $501,000 over the course of 2019 and ends the year with $792,000 cash on hand. His closest competitor, Republican Daniel Theron, raised just $50 in all of 2019.
Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, previously announced that she raised about $602,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, giving her a year-end fundraising total of $1.9 million. She carried $1.4 million into the new year.
Challenger Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, ended the quarter with about $433,000 in donations, bringing her year-end total to $1.1 million. She had $735,000 on hand at the end of the year.
Republican Thomas Hansen, of Winneshiek County, reported raising about $4,600 over 2019. He ended the year with $1,081 on hand.
Darren White, of Jackson County, also hopes to challenge Finkenauer as a Republican. He did not report any contributions or expenditures in 2019.