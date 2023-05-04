Police said a fourth man has been arrested for his role in a large disturbance in Dubuque last month, during which shots were fired.
Maurice Jones Jr., 36, of 618 University Ave., was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Walnut Street on a warrant charging participation in a riot.
The charge stems from an April 9 incident. Devonte WB Ellison Sr., 28, and Romell M. Scott, 37, both of Dubuque, also were charged with participation in a riot and unlawful assembly in connection with the same incident.
Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of Dubuque, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, participation in a riot, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons and driving while barred in connection with the incident.
Court documents state that police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:45 p.m. April 9 in the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Arriving officers found three spent 9mm shell casings in the rear parking lot of Knicker’s Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Investigators used City of Dubuque traffic camera footage to determine that the four men were among a group of people who approached another group of people gathered on the sidewalk, where a fight broke out, documents state.
Footage then shows individuals ducking and running for cover and a person, later identified as Brantley, raising a handgun and firing at least one round toward Central Avenue, documents state.