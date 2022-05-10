PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Public Library will host a Craft Supply Swap.

The library will accept craft supply donations beginning on Saturday, May 14. Any craft supplies, patterns, books and assorted materials in usable condition can be donated.

All donors will receive an “Early Bird Swap” ticket to attend the first hour of the event from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 21. The swap will continue from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

