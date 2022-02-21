Carter Demmer took advantage of a brief respite from winter to take an enjoyable stroll on Sunday.
“He loves coming down here,” Terry Demmer, of Dubuque, said of his 3-year-old son. “He wanted to go to Dottie’s (Café) for breakfast and then, it was so nice that he wanted to come out here.”
Terry and Carter were among several groups of people walking along the floodwall in the Port of Dubuque late Sunday morning, as the midday temperature rose to 48 degrees, ultimately reaching a high of 52 degrees.
Terry and Carter paused to look out over the Mississippi River — its icy surface shimmering in the sunlight.
“You can see the river still iced over,” Terry said to his son.
Sunday marked only the second time this month that Dubuque’s high temperature has topped 40 degrees. Dubuque recorded a high of 43 Wednesday. Dubuque’s normal high temperature is around 32 at this time in February.
“It’s too nice out not to take a short little walk,” Terry said.
Ray Wolf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, credited the warmer weather to strong, southwest winds. Sustained winds of 28 mph blew through Dubuque at midday on Sunday, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Wolf said the warm conditions would be fleeting.
“It’s that time of the year when things don’t stay the same for long,” he said.
Wolf said a weak cold front would signal a change back to wintry weather for the remainder of the week.
“We’re going to go from the low 50s (Sunday) to the mid-20s on Tuesday,” Wolf said. “Wednesday, it could be even a few degrees colder yet.”
A wintry mix of rain and freezing rain could sweep through the Dubuque area tonight.
“There could be some icing issues,” Wolf said.
Later in the week, a chance of snow is possible Thursday.
“After (Sunday), we’re back in winter mode,” Wolf said.
Andrea and Clayton Tschiggfrie took advantage of Sunday’s nice weather to enjoy Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s storywalk at the 22nd Street Bee Branch Creek Greenway.
Storywalks feature pages of a children’s story spread out along a walking trail.
“We love it,” said Andrea Tschiggfrie, of Dubuque. “We come down here every month to see what the books are. Some we know, some are new.”
After enjoying the story, Andrea and her son Clayton sat at the water’s edge to count ducks. Clayton turns 3 on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
“We saw a couple of the ducks as we were walking along, and (Clayton) wanted to come and see the waterfall, so we came down here,” Andrea said. “We saw a couple of people and they said there were a lot of ducks down here. So, we came over to count the ducks.”
The pair counted 35 ducks swimming in the nearby water.
“We love the nice weather — to be able to get outside and do what we can,” Andrea said.