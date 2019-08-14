Dubuque’s Nicholas J. Sutton Pool will host its end-of-the-season Doggie Dip event on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Flora Pool will host its Doggie Dip on Saturday, Aug. 24, according to the city.
Each event will be divided into sessions. They are from 10 to 11 a.m. for dogs weighing 30 pounds or less; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for dogs in the 31- to 60-pound range; and 1 to 2 p.m. for dogs weighing at least 61 pounds.
No one younger than 10 years old will be allowed into the pool or deck areas during the events.