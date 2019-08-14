Doggie Dip
Lifeguard Caleb Perreard assists a dog who was struggling to get out of the pool during the Doggie Dip at Nicholas J. Sutton Swimming Pool in Dubuque on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Saturday was the last day of the pool season at Sutton. Flora Park Swimming Pool is open for regular swimming through Friday, Aug. 24, with a Doggie Dip there on Saturday, Aug. 25.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque’s Nicholas J. Sutton Pool will host its end-of-the-season Doggie Dip event on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Flora Pool will host its Doggie Dip on Saturday, Aug. 24, according to the city.

Each event will be divided into sessions. They are from 10 to 11 a.m. for dogs weighing 30 pounds or less; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for dogs in the 31- to 60-pound range; and 1 to 2 p.m. for dogs weighing at least 61 pounds.

No one younger than 10 years old will be allowed into the pool or deck areas during the events.

