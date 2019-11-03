Eastern Iowa voters will head to the polls this week as the state hosts its first-ever combined election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, throughout the region. To find your polling place, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov.
In Dubuque, seats representing City Council Wards 2, 3 and 4 will be on the ballot, as will an at-large council spot. Four seats on the Dubuque Community School Board will be decided as well. Read profiles and other coverage of those candidates at TelegraphHerald.com.
Also on the ballot for Dubuque voters is a referendum for Dubuque Community Schools. Residents will be asked to give the district permission to pay for new projects funded by an existing 1-cent sales tax.
The revenue purpose statement outlines how district leaders plan to spend those funds. State lawmakers this year agreed to extend the tax, which supports school infrastructure projects, from the end of 2029 to Jan. 1, 2051. District officials have said the new statement is needed for them to borrow against new sales tax revenue.
The statement would grant permission for projects like additions to or renovations of school buildings; the acquisition of land for construction projects; information technology infrastructure upgrades and property tax relief. Without a new revenue purpose statement, district leaders would have to use the funds to pay down bonds and reduce some property tax levies before using the money on infrastructure projects.