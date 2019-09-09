GALENA, Ill. — A Galena judge has announced his retirement after 30 years on the bench.
Judge William Kelly, who has served in Illinois’ 15th Circuit Court since 1990, said he does not intend to continue on in the position after his term ends on Dec. 6, 2020.
Kelly has served as a resident judge in Galena for five terms. He said now felt like the right time to end his career as a judge.
“It will be 30 years and I will be 75,” Kelly said. “I could have retired when I was 60. I’ve enjoyed my job.”
In a press release, Kevin Ward, associate judge in the 15th Circuit Court, announced his candidacy for Kelly’s position.
Ward has served as an associate judge since 2007.
“I am asking for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of this county in a manner worthy of comparison to the skill, wisdom and kindness shown by Judge Kelly over his illustrious judicial career,” Ward stated in the press release.