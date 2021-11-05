In 1976, Key City Bank and Trust Co. sent out some Christmas Club checks with clerical errors. Mary Sweeney, of Dubuque, said the $1,000,256.25 amount on the check to her and her husband “floored me when I saw it,” even though the bank had phoned her beforehand to tell her something was amiss. Here, Debbie Sweeney, 8, and her 4-year-old brother Bill beam at the erroneous check.
Customers with special savings accounts received a big surprise from Dubuque’s smallest bank 45 years ago.
Some members of Key City Bank and Trust Co.’s Christmas Club received checks with erroneous million-dollar amounts.
Customers returned the bogus big-money checks to the bank, and the bank’s president chuckled that his friendly staff had gotten carried away at Christmas.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the savings snafu in its Nov. 7, 1976, edition.
CHRISTMAS BONUS
Dubuque’s smallest commercial bank sent out some Christmas Club checks last week that undoubtedly are the largest of their kind anywhere.
Several Christmas clubbers were surprised to find checks in the mail from Key City Bank and Trust Co. for more than a million dollars. A clerical error during processing resulted in the inflated figure on a small number of the checks.
She said the bank told her that no other place would accept the check for security reasons. She wasn't told exactly what was wrong. Her husband, Francis, a construction worker, also marveled at the size of the check, which should have been for $256.25.
She said the bank told her that no other place would accept the check for security reasons. She wasn’t told exactly what was wrong. Her husband, Francis, a construction worker, also marveled at the size of the check, which should have been for $256.25.
A similar occurrence also raised the interest of another Christmas clubber, who called the Telegraph Herald’s Action Line to ask what to do. His check also was for $1,000,256.25.
“Boy, you don’t get something like this every day,” he said, adding that he considers the check a collector’s item.
Christmas Club accounts at Key City and other banks that offer them enable a customer to deposit whatever he or she chooses each week, accumulating a nest egg that is delivered in time for holiday shopping.
Mrs. Sweeney, who said this is the first time her family has had a Christmas Club account, said, “I don’t think we’d ever be without it now. It’s nice to have that money at the end of the year.”
Key City often bills itself as a small bank “with friendly people who want to be better, not just bigger.” Its slogan is “Let’s be friends.”
Key City President Melvin Murrack chuckled about the incident and said, “I guess our staff is so imbued with being the friendliest bank in town, we got a little carried away.”