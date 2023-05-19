Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley told a crowd Thursday in Dubuque that the way back to a time in America focused on “faith, family and country” was to move forward from recent politics.

In her town hall at Grand River Center, Haley weighed in on conservative issues — supporting states’ autonomy on abortion and promising to cut federal spending — but also shared a dream of returning to a time of widespread patriotism, religious faith and traditional family values.

