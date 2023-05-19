Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, greets supporters at the Grand River Center for a town hall in Dubuque on Thursday. Haley is campaigning to be the Republican nominee for president of the United States.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley told a crowd Thursday in Dubuque that the way back to a time in America focused on “faith, family and country” was to move forward from recent politics.
In her town hall at Grand River Center, Haley weighed in on conservative issues — supporting states’ autonomy on abortion and promising to cut federal spending — but also shared a dream of returning to a time of widespread patriotism, religious faith and traditional family values.
“Do you remember when you were younger, how much simpler the world was?” she asked the crowd. “We could have that again. But in order to have that, it’s going to take a lot of courage.”
Haley served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2018. Before that, she was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.
She announced her candidacy for president in February but had been exploring a run and traveling the state for far longer. Haley last visited Dubuque in June 2022, hosted by Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.
Her Thursday event marked the first declared presidential candidate to visit Dubuque ahead of the 2024 Iowa caucuses.
In her opening address, Haley decried the nation’s ballooning national debt but gave fellow Republicans their share of the blame.
“It’s easy to say Biden did that to us, ... but Republicans (helped) open up earmarks for the first time in 10 years,” she said, promising vetoes to further spending past pre-pandemic levels.
On abortion, she said a consensus among federal lawmakers — but not a national ban — was feasible.
“I don’t judge anyone for being pro-choice any more than I want them to judge me for being pro-life,” she said. “Where I think we can start getting consensus is say, ‘We don’t want abortions allowed up to birth.’ ... We don’t need to demonize people over this issue because every person has a story.”
Dubuque County Republican Linda Schroeder would not say who she currently supported in the Republican caucuses but did say, “We always look forward.”
“(Haley) seemed strong, factual, spoke the truth,” she said. “She was very impressive.”
After the event, Dubuque County Democratic Party Chair Matt Robinson said Haley’s nostalgia was Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan by another name.
“It’s a different brand of the same thing,” he said. “Republican candidates are all going to try and contrast themselves, but it’s a zero-sum game for Iowans.”
According to the most recent Iowa statewide poll on possible Republican candidates, from National Research, Haley had 6% support. That put her in third place, behind Trump — with 44% — and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet officially joined the race but is expected to do so soon — with 26%.
Those early poll numbers did not seem to worry Haley, who recalled her first run for the South Carolina Legislature.
“I was ‘Nikki who?’ I had 3% in the polls,” she said. “I have been underestimated at everything I’ve ever done. The polls you see today are not the polls you’re going to see a year from now. Y’all know that better than anybody.”
