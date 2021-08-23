EPWORTH, Iowa — It was 18 years ago when school officials handed Josh Koerperich an oversized pair of scissors.
“I don’t know why I was chosen,” Koerperich, 28, said recently. “It was surprising. I didn’t know there would be news cameras there and all of those people.”
Koerperich, of Epworth, helped cut the ceremonial ribbon that opened the new Epworth Elementary School in 2003.
He was beginning fifth grade and had spent kindergarten through fourth grade in Epworth’s old elementary school, which had served the community since 1916.
“It was where you developed all of your childhood memories,” Koerperich said. “I met first friends there. It’s hard to replace those memories.”
Phil Kramer, 63, who retired in 2019 after a 40-year career in education, was the principal at Epworth in 2003.
The old school was “very small,” Kramer said. “It was obviously not handicap accessible. The list (of shortcomings) goes on and on, but the biggest thing was the size.”
It only could accommodate students from kindergarten through fourth grade and relied upon portable buildings to help house classes. Some spaces within the old school served multiple functions.
“The library and the lunchroom were one and the same,” Kramer said.
In May 2003, students and staff gathered in the small gym to bid farewell to the building that had housed students for 86 years. In poems read by each class, students noted that they would take the most important elements of the old school with them — their friends, teachers and helpers.
Former Principal Geraldine McCarthy spoke a few words, and Kramer introduced his mother, who graduated from the school in 1948.
“We did have a big celebration in closing the old school,” Kramer said recently. “We invited community people and anyone who had gone to the school. We had a big party and played a lot of music.”
Among the highlights of the closing ceremony was a flag lowering by local American Legion members.
“They handed the flag to the fourth grade kids, who got on a bus, got off at the new school and raised the flag,” Kramer recalled.
Construction of the new school had started in the spring of 2002, a little less than a year after voters approved a bond issue for the district.
“There was a try previously to get a bond issue passed, but it failed,” Kramer said. “With a lot of help, we were finally able to get it passed.”
The new school cost about $4.6 million to build. Its features included a library that did not have to double as a lunchroom, a large gym, air conditioning, a nurse’s office instead of a cot in the hallway, lockers instead of hooks for coats, water fountains in every classroom and plenty of bathroom stalls.
Prior to the 2003-04 school year, Epworth students would complete the fourth grade at the old building and advance as fifth grade students to Drexler Middle School in Farley.
“We were so excited to hang around and go to the new school,” Koerperich said, speaking for himself and his classmates. “We got a brand-new building, and they allowed us to pick the playground equipment. We voted on that as a class.”
Hundreds of people turned out on the evening of Aug. 28, 2003, to celebrate the opening of the new facility.
“The upgrading of the school made a big impact on Epworth,” Koerperich said. “It made Epworth more appealing to have a brand-new school.”
Koerperich thinks the school helped contribute to the growth of Dubuque County’s communities that line U.S. 20 west of Dubuque.
“It did great for the community because it invited in a lot of new people,” he said.
Koerperich finished his fifth grade year at the new school, then advanced to Drexler and, later, Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, where he wrestled, played tennis and ran cross country.
“I went to college for a year at (Northeast Iowa Community College), then I went straight into working,” he said. “I worked a couple of jobs to find the fit for me, and then I landed at Nordstrom, where I have been for the last six years.”
Koerperich continues to live in Epworth, where many of his immediate and extended family members reside.
Kramer worked in the Western Dubuque Community School District for 22 years. He departed in 2006 to become the principal of Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque. He served in that role until becoming the Dubuque Community Schools executive director of human resources in 2015.
His retirement after decades as an educator and school administrator finds him living on a farm north of Epworth.
The Epworth Historical Society occupied the old school building until it was demolished a decade ago.
“While they were doing some post-construction work on the building before demolition, I went in and took a peek around. It was about two weeks before it was completely demolished,” Koerperich said. “It brought back a lot of great nostalgia. You get such vivid memories of what transpired walking through the hallways.”