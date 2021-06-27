Question: Are there any plans to fix the uneven railroad crossings at Hawthorne Street and Lincoln Avenue in Dubuque?
Answer: The worn-out wood crossings with missing planks on Hawthorne Street and Lincoln Avenue are set to be repaired this summer.
Although the City of Dubuque bike trails map lists Hawthorne Street as a bicycle-friendly road, both the public and city have noticed that the uneven crossing creates a bumpy ride for bicyclists and drivers.
At least one member of the public scrawled a warning for bicyclists near the tracks. The graffiti, featuring an illustration of a bicyclist, warns of “Holes” and “Caution” in bright orange paint on Lincoln Avenue near the tracks.
City of Dubuque spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email that no city staff were involved in painting the warning.
According to the city, maintenance of the crossing is the responsibility of Canadian Pacific Railway. Gehl wrote that the city has notified the railway of the crossings’ poor condition multiple times.
Canadian Pacific officials wrote in an email Friday that the company does plan on “working with the city” to repair the crossings — the work is expected to be completed this summer.
Question: Can the public use the tracks at Dubuque Senior High School and Hempstead High School?
Answer: Both Dubuque Community School District high school tracks, as well as district athletic fields and playgrounds, are available for public use.
District spokesman Mike Cyze wrote in an email that the district’s outdoor facilities are used regularly by community members.
Dalzell Field at Dubuque Senior High School generally is available to walkers from dawn to dusk on weekdays when it is not otherwise being used. Timmerman Field at Hempstead High School is generally available from dawn to dusk daily when it is not being used.
“Our outdoor spaces including athletic fields and playgrounds are regularly used by community members — both through our reservation process for usage by outside groups, as well as by community members during times when the facilities are not in use by school or community groups,” Cyze wrote.