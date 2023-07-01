PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College has received a state grant to promote work-based learning programs for students.
The $96,666 grant is part of more than $1.25 million in Statewide Intermediary Work-Based Learning Grant Awards announced this week.
A press release states that the grants will support technical assistance meetings between schools and employers across the state, with the goal of creating new internship programs and registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs.
NICC staff members will use their grant to meet with regional high schools at least twice per year to discuss work-based learning opportunities, and the college will focus on enrolling more students in a work-based learning course and piloting pre-apprenticeship programs.
“This year, the pre-apprenticeship program of focus will be welding, but once schools have piloted this opportunity, NICC will work to expand pre-apprenticeship programming to include other options such as computer numerical control, commercial drivers’ license, construction and emergency medical technician,” the release states.
NICC also will offer professional development opportunities for teachers, including employer tours in career and technical education fields, to boost their knowledge of work-based learning.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges also received a $96,666 award to offer middle and high schoolers “interactive awareness and exploratory experiences that introduce them to careers and help them make decisions about future coursework,” the release states.