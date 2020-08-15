Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch announced her resignation this week, as she and staff continue to face challenges and intricacies of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirsch said her resignation would be effective Oct. 2. She has been at the helm of the Dubuque County-owned, long-term-care center for five years.
“I am proud of what our team has accomplished these past five years but what I’m most proud of is the undeniable change in Dubuque County’s perception of Sunnycrest from being a burden to the financials to becoming a valued, contributing and necessary member of our county for our most vulnerable population,” Kirsch wrote in her letter of resignation.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Sunnycrest Advisory Board — which had hired her — Kirsch said only that her decision stemmed from “personal and family reasons.” She did not elaborate when contacted by the Telegraph Herald on Friday for a follow-up interview.
Board members lamented Kirsch’s announcement, saying she will leave big shoes to fill.
“It will obviously be a loss for Sunnycrest residents and staff,” said Board Member Peg Stockel.
Long-term-care centers have been among the facilities hardest hit by COVID-19 in the U.S. In Iowa, more than 50% of the state’s about 965 COVID-19-related deaths have been tied to such facilities.
But to date, Sunnycrest Manor has fared better than many. As of Friday, no residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
But, based on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s phased reopening requirements, Kirsch said it could be quite some time before the facility moves to the next stage, which, among other things, would allow visits. Last week, Sunnycrest had its fifth employee test positive for COVID-19, The other four previously recovered.
“We can’t get out of phase one,” she said Thursday night. “It seems like we have a positive, community-spread staff person every two weeks. Then, we test, and we’ve had no residents test positive. But our community is above the threshold for what IDPH says.”
To enter phase two, a facility must have gone 14 days without a positive or suspected case, have adequate staffing and personal protective equipment. And its county must have had a downward trend in the number of positive cases or the percentage positive over the last 14 days, among other requirements.
Phase two opens limited entry to non-essential health care personnel and visits following social distancing guidelines, as well as half-capacity communal dining.
Kirsch announced Thursday that the IDPH had given Sunnycrest “a little bit of leeway” on phase one restrictions.
“We no longer have to quarantine residents for 14 days who go out for scheduled health care visits,” she explained Friday. “This change in guidance from (IDPH) will help us as our quarantine area has a limited number of beds available.”
New admissions and residents returning from emergency room visits or hospitalizations still will be quarantined.