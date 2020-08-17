The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved a contract with architects to detail the design for plans to build a wall between the county jail’s largest cell pod.
The full project of separating the two 49-personal cell areas is expected to cost $700,000, design included.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy has said splitting the two not only would help prevent outbreaks of disease — such as when COVID-19 went through the inmate population in early July — but also open up staff schedules.
It will be paid for, in part, with $568,000 that the sheriff’s department has in fund balances left over from fiscal year 2020.
Once started, the work is expected to take eight weeks to complete.