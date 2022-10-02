The City of Dubuque has denied allegations outlined in a federal lawsuit, which was filed by a man claiming the city’s tenant database is discriminatory.

Eddie Wordlaw filed a lawsuit in July in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the city after he claimed he was denied housing due to information about him on the city’s tenant database. The suit also claims the database is discriminatory and violates the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

