The City of Dubuque has denied allegations outlined in a federal lawsuit, which was filed by a man claiming the city’s tenant database is discriminatory.
Eddie Wordlaw filed a lawsuit in July in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the city after he claimed he was denied housing due to information about him on the city’s tenant database. The suit also claims the database is discriminatory and violates the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Les Reddick and Todd Stevenson, the attorneys representing the City of Dubuque, recently filed a response to Wordlaw’s lawsuit, denying claims made against the city. The response also requests the lawsuit be dismissed.
“(Wordlaw’s) complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted,” the response states. “(Wordlaw) lacks standing to bring this suit as the tenant database information was never given out about him.”
The lawsuit filed by Wordlaw states that Dubuque’s tenant database started in 2011. The database, which is administered by the Dubuque Police Department, includes information compiled from landlords about their tenants. Landlords then can use the database to make decisions about renting to prospective tenants.
In 2020, Wordlaw was seeking a unit to rent for himself and his six children when he was told by a landlord that the landlord would not rent to Wordlaw due to information in the tenant database.
According to the suit, Wordlaw requested the database information from Dubuque police and was refused.
“As a result of (the city’s) actions, Wordlaw suffered loss of a housing opportunity, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment and damage to reputation,” the suit states. “Wordlaw has continued to search for an affordable rental unit in Dubuque to accommodate himself and his six children, but he has been unsuccessful.”
Wordlaw claims in the suit that the city does not have any safeguards in place to ensure accurate information is entered in the database, and the database “has an unjustified disproportionate adverse impact on Black persons in violation of the Fair Housing Act.”
Wordlaw is seeking an unstated amount in damages from the city, as well as a permanent injunction to prohibit the city from administering the tenant database.