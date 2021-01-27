GALENA, Ill. — A Galena woman was charged with aggravated battery and resisting a police officer after police say she assaulted someone with a machete.
Dezaray E. Seitz, 30, of Galena, was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful violation of an order of protection, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a police officer.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Friday at Seitz’ residence, 309 Summit Street, according to court documents. At about 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the address and were told that Seitz had used a machete to strike Corey Hutchings, with whom Seitz lived, several times in the hand and once in the torso. Hutchings was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police officers were unable to find Seitz, who had fled the scene. Two days later, officers were called back to the residence and arrested Seitz after she broke into the home. When officers attempted to arrest her, Seitz pulled away and physically resisted officers.
When arrested, Seitz was in possession of five grams of methamphetamine, a substance containing Clonazepam and a glass pipe.
Seitz’ first court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.