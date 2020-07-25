Residents of and visitors to Crawford County, Wis., are being warned of potential COVID-19 exposure.
The Crawford County Public Health Department issued a public announcement via social media warning of the exposure at several locations in the Prairie du Chien last weekend. People who visited the following establishments on the days and times listed could have been exposed to COVID-19:
- The Winneshiek between 2 and 4 p.m. on July 17;
- The Sawmill Saloon between 3 and 4 p.m. on July 18;
- Frazier’s Bar between 4 and 5 p.m. on July 18;
- The Winneshiek between 4 and 8 p.m. on July 19.
Anyone in those establishments at the times listed should monitor for symptoms and practice safety protocols including wearing a mask in public and avoiding large gatherings, the statement said.