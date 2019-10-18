University of Dubuque leaders on Thursday celebrated the realization of a dream decades in the making.
Their aviation program finally has a dedicated space to call home.
“It’s amazing, and it’s wonderful,” Chaminda Prelis, chairman of the school’s aviation program, said of the new Ed Babka Aviation Learning Center.
UD leaders gathered with about 100 people Thursday to dedicate the new facility, located near the Dubuque Regional Airport. The center provides the additional space and technology officials say is needed to continue growing the aviation program.
“It’s nice to have a nice, attractive building to recruit and show off,” said Michael Contino, a 2019 graduate of the program who is working in the aviation center while he completes flight training.
The 12,700-square-foot aviation center includes multiple rooms with flight simulators, space for flight instructor offices, briefing rooms where students can meet privately with instructors, classrooms, a conference room, a dispatch desk and other spaces.
In total, officials spent about $5 million to build the facility, the apron where aircraft are parked and serviced and other amenities, according to UD President Jeffrey Bullock.
A large portion of that funding came from the late Edward A. Babka, a former university trustee, and his wife, Shirley, who have funded several university projects.
“(Edward Babka) would be very, very proud of this very fine building,” said Frank Babka, Edward’s son, during the dedication ceremony.
Prior to the opening of the new space, UD officials leased facilities from the City of Dubuque to house the aviation program. But program and school leaders have long dreamed of having their own space.
“It’s a way for us to say our program is one of the premier programs in the country and the world,” Bullock said.
Professor of aviation emeritus Steven Accinelli shared during the dedication that he arrived at UD in 1999, when the aviation program had 53 students and two professors. There are now more than 300 students in the program, which includes three majors.
“We’ve driven forward, and just look at what we’ve got,” Accinelli said of the new facility. “This is just absolutely gorgeous.”
The new aviation learning center’s three classrooms allow students to take their courses at the facility rather than on UD’s main campus, Prelis said. About half of the program’s faculty have also been able to move out to the center.
The flight simulators are now in a dedicated area rather than being split between the buildings the aviation program used to use, and students have access to two brand-new simulators as well.
“It allows the students to actually have space of their own,” Prelis said. “We just didn’t have that space in the old facility.”
Officials also plan to build additional hangars to bring UD’s fleet to the center, Bullock said. They currently lease hangars from the City of Dubuque.
Contino said the new center is a big upgrade from the program’s old facility, with its view of the nearby airport, spacious dispatch area and more room for flight instructors.
“It was small and dark in the old building,” he said. “And this one, it’s new, it’s bright, it’s big and just a whole lot more attractive.”