Dubuque officials said several bills proposed in the Iowa Legislature could help alleviate the area’s child care shortage.
The bills aim to address a lack of affordable child care options in the state and low wages for child care providers. Ryan Sempf, vice president of government and external affairs for Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is lobbying legislators in the hopes that some of the proposed bills will be passed.
“We believe the state can help right the ship on child care,” he said. “The lack of child care is a workforce issue, and there are steps that can be taken to make it more accessible.”
A 2022 report by Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral found that there were 12,443 children ages 9 and younger in Dubuque County but only 6,035 total child care spaces in the county.
Three bills in the Iowa House of Representatives would aim to indirectly increase pay for child care providers to attract more people to the profession.
One bill — which was recommended for amendment and passage by the House Health and Human Services Committee last week — would ensure that the children of full-time child care providers automatically would qualify for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, which provides subsidized child care for low-income residents. Another bill would exempt child care providers from paying state income tax.
A third bill would allow child care providers to bill the Child Care Assistance Program for enrolled children even on days those children are scheduled to attend but don’t.
Tara Roddick, child care consultant supervisor for Child Care Resource & Referral of Northeast Iowa, said child care provider jobs still are relatively low-paying positions, which has led to a shortage of workers.
In 2021, the median pay for a child care worker was $27,490 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“In some cases, we have the child care spaces, but it’s hard to find staff,” Roddick said.
Sempf said the government can’t raise wages for non-state employees, but each of the proposed bills ultimately would put more money in the pockets of child care providers.
“It’s a way to provide an indirect benefit,” he said. “These bills would indirectly raise their wages.”
A bill in the Iowa Senate would increase the income eligibility threshold for people to qualify for child care assistance and increase reimbursement rates for providers under the program.
Roddick said the bill would provide more residents with access to child care assistance while also increasing the compensation child care providers receive for children enrolled in the program.
While local officials praised the bills, area legislators said they had seen little indication as to whether they would pass.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said the Republican majority in both the Iowa Senate and House has failed to adequately address the state’s child care shortage, and, so far, she doesn’t see any indications of change in course.
Iowa Republican lawmakers have made efforts to improve child care availability, such as legislation passed last year that raised the maximum child-to-staff ratio for child care services and allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to work in child care without supervision. Still, James described those efforts as inadequate.
“Every single year, the majority party has put forth half-hearted solutions,” she said. “They can best be described as Band-Aids on a gaping wound.”
Iowa. Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said Iowa Republicans are committed to addressing the state’s child care shortages in ways that are fiscally responsible. She said Thursday that she was not aware of the child care bills being proposed, nor had she been asked to support any of them by fellow legislators.
“We want to make sure we are not just throwing money at something to fix it,” Koelker said. “I think there is going to be need to be a step back and have some conversations with our workforce, businesses and community partners.”
