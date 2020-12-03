A blizzard struck the tri-state area 30 years ago this week, paralyzing travel and closing schools while dumping more than a foot of snow.
The storm killed at least nine people in Wisconsin and three in Iowa, mostly because of heart attacks suffered while shoveling the wet, heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm dropped 15 inches of snow on Dubuque, and 56 mph wind gusts tied up roads and closed the airport.
Galena, Ill., reported 14 inches of snow; Bellevue, Iowa, had 10; and Maquoketa, Iowa, received nine.
In Wisconsin, blizzard conditions ravaged the southern two-thirds of the state, depositing 14 to 18 inches of snow in a swath from Cassville to Madison.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the aftermath of the storm in its Dec. 4, 1990, edition.
SNOW LEAVES AREA AT STANDSTILL
Dubuquers digging out from under 15 inches of snow today could take comfort in one cold fact — it wasn’t a record-setting snowfall.
But it was close. On March 4-5, 1959, 15.5 inches of snow fell in a 24-hour period.
The heavy wet snow that swept up from the Gulf of Mexico left most of Iowa, Wisconsin and northern Illinois buried and paralyzed much of the tri-states for the second day in a row.
At least three Iowa deaths were attributed to the weather conditions.
The cities of Dubuque and Platteville, Wis., declared snow emergencies, putting emergency parking restrictions into effect.
Elementary and high schools throughout the region remained closed for the second day in a row because of what weather officials are calling the worst storm in 15 years. Loras and Clarke colleges and the University of Dubuque resumed classes today, but the University of Wisconsin-Platteville shut down again today.
In northeastern Iowa, main roads were snow- and ice-packed but passable, authorities reported — except for U.S. 52, which at 9 a.m. remained closed between Durango and Luxemburg. Secondary and gravel roads remained clogged, officials said.
In northwestern Illinois, U.S. 20 was closed this morning between Pecatonica and Freeport and was a single lane and treacherous between Galena and Dubuque, state police said.
In southwest Wisconsin, officials said U.S. 151 was snow-covered and slippery, despite crews having worked through the night to clear the main thoroughfare from Dubuque to Madison.
Grant County Highway Superintendent Stan Abing, who closed county roads at 3:30 p.m. Monday and pulled county vehicles in until 3 a.m. today, said cars stuck on Wisconsin 11 were hindering snowplows there. But the 2-inch ice pack under the snow was creating the biggest problem for road crews, he said.
Dubuque hospitals reported two storm-related heart attacks and two snowblower accidents.
Hoteliers also report numerous cancellations of reservations by people who had their plans interrupted by what authorities said was the worst snowstorm to hit the Dubuque area since 1985.