Thomas Blasen scaled a rock-climbing tower as his mom, Gina Blasen, provided encouraging words from below.
“Come on, keep going,” Gina said.
Turning from her 7-year-old son ascending the tower, Gina described today’s annual Key West Fire & EMS Fun Day as an event geared toward kids and their enjoyment.
“It’s fun,” Gina said.
Held for about 18 years, the event held at the fire station begins with a midday parade and concludes with kids’ activities, food and music. Besides the climbing tower, the event featured a bounce house, a dunk tank and other festival features.
“After the parade, this is a good way to end the day,” said Gina, whose husband, Chuck Blasen, is a Key West firefighter.
Key West Fire Chief Chris Tigges described the event as a way to celebrate with the community.
“We host it here at the fire station,” Tigges said. “All of the vendors are nonprofits. We have 4-H selling food, Boy Scouts selling food and the rides are run by Hempstead (High School) cheerleaders. We give them a donation at the end of the day so they have a little money when they go to their competitions.”
The fire department launched the event in 2003 to mark the volunteer organization’s 50th anniversary. “We skipped a year, and we got a lot of requests for people wanting us to do it again,” Tigges said.
Once reestablished, the event became an annual fixture in the Key West area.
“The community comes out and they get together and enjoy the day,” Tigges said. “Kids can go on the fire trucks if they want.”
The Key West department boasts 31 firefighters and EMS members.
“We bring in the outside vendors so the firefighters can enjoy the day with their spouses,” Tigges said.
Jada Phillips and Jacobi McClure, both of Dubuque, attended the event with their nearly 1-year-old daughter Harmony McClure.
“It’s fun,” Phillips said as they ate on the lawn near the fire station. “I saw something about the parade on Facebook and decided to come. Harmony is enjoying herself.”
Todd Lathan, of Dubuque, is an 18-year member of the Key West department who had served an important role during the event’s parade. He dressed in the “Sparky the Dog” costume and ran along the parade route.
“It’s a great thing,” Lathan said of the event. “It brings people together, and a lot of people know each other in the community.”
Lathan said the event is a way for the firefighters to celebrate their neighbors.
“It’s a way to say ‘Thanks for all of your support,’” he said.
