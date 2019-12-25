GALENA, Ill. — A project to renovate the eastern entryway in Galena received a lukewarm response from city officials.
Earlier this month, members of the community group Galena Preservation Action Organization presented an eastern gateway project proposal to the Galena City Council.
The project looks at improving a section of U.S. 20 that runs along Gateway Park and Horseshoe Mound Preserve, including developing a scenic overlook along U.S. 20, building a bike crossing along the highway to connect the two parks and burying overhead wires to remove any obstruction of the highway’s views of the countryside.
Other proposals for the project include natural restoration of the land surrounding the highway and new signage welcoming drivers to the city.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the project’s proponents are looking to secure support from the city as work begins on seeking grant funding.
He noted that the project first presented by the group solely revolved around burying the overhead wires, but the project’s scope has increased since then.
“At this point, they are presenting these ideas to the city,” Moran said. “There are still a lot of things in the air.”
However, city council members were hesitant to devote support to the project.
City Council Member Pam Bernstein said she thought the project was a good idea, but she feels more information needs to be gathered before the council can commit to aiding in its development.
“Anything we do to make our community more attractive is a good thing,” Bernstein said. “There are things we need to figure out first though, such as funding and who will be involved. Right now, we just need more details.”
Mayor Terry Renner expressed concerns over the potential cost of the project, for both initial investment and maintenance.
“The cost seems like it is going to be astronomical for what they want to get done,” Renner said. “We need to get more financial information and plans before we can look at this further.”
The council ultimately voted to table the proposal, asking the group to examine the project further to provide more concrete details on costs.
Moran said it has not yet been determined when the project will be presented to the council again.