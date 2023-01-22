Dubuque resident Margie Schueller reached a personal milestone this month.
After nearly 20 years of giving blood, Schueller made her 300th donation with her most recent visit to the ImpactLife donation center on Asbury Road. Over those years, she has given a little more 37 gallons of blood.
“I never dreamt I would reach that number,” Schueller said. “Each time I donate, I help three people, so that’s definitely a lot of people.”
Schueller has donated blood platelets every other Wednesday since 2004. She is known by all the employees at the ImpactLife donation center and has become friends with several other regular donors.
For Schueller, donating blood started as an idea for something new she and her brother could try doing, but it quickly turned into part of her identity.
Before she knew it, her husband was joining her for donations and her grandchildren were sending her pictures when they donated blood. She identifies her car by its blood donor bumper sticker.
“All cars today look the same, so that’s just how I pick mine out,” she said.
January is National Blood Donor Month in the U.S., and Schueller is among regular donors that organizations such as ImpactLife and the American Red Cross rely on to supply hospitals with blood.
“Having that consistent supply of blood each month is really important for our area,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, which serves more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. “We know Margie has scheduled out her donations for the next year. That’s always a very good thing for us.”
Winn said ImpactLife aims to collect about 3,500 to 3,600 blood donations per week across its region. But on some weeks, particularly around holidays, donations fall to around 3,200.
“We had some really heavy losses in January,” Winn said. “It’s made it harder to maintain that steady rate of blood donation.”
Emily Holley, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said about 5% of Americans donate blood, despite the widespread need for blood in hospitals.
“A blood transfusion is one of the most common procedures out there,” Holley said. “Blood is something that we use all the time.”
Schueller said she hopes she can inspire others to donate, as well. For her, it is a simple way of giving back to the community and helping people in need.
She recalled a time when a stranger saw her bumper sticker and waited by her car to thank her for her donations. She knew then what all that time spent donating blood was meant for.
“It feels amazing that I can help in that way,” Schueller said. “It’s such a simple thing, but it can save peoples’ lives.”
