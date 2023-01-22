Person Who Makes a Difference
Genavieve Clark (right) prepares Margie Schueller, of Dubuque, for a blood donation at ImpactLife in Dubuque on Wednesday. Schueller has been donating blood for nearly 20 years.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque resident Margie Schueller reached a personal milestone this month.

After nearly 20 years of giving blood, Schueller made her 300th donation with her most recent visit to the ImpactLife donation center on Asbury Road. Over those years, she has given a little more 37 gallons of blood.

