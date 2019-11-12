The City of Galena will hold an open house next week at Turner Hall to celebrate an award received for historical preservation.
The event is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. It was organized to commemorate the city receiving a Richard H. Driehaus Preservation Award for rehabilitation from Landmarks Illinois, according to a press release.
The event will include a presentation on efforts made to preserve the event hall, which was built in 1874 and then rebuilt in 1926 after it burned down.
Displays will be set up to show images of past events at Turner Hall.
Admission to the open house is free and open to the public.