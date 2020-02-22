DAVENPORT, Iowa — After two weeks of listening to testimony from investigators, forensic analysts and a DNA expert, Scott County jurors next week will deliberate the fate of a Manchester man charged in the cold-case killing of a Cedar Rapids high school student.
Jerry L. Burns, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979, in Cedar Rapids. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car in a mall parking lot.
Burns was arrested in late 2018 after police said DNA evidence linked him to blood found on Martinko’s dress and in the car.
The trial was moved to Davenport due to the publicity surrounding the case. Closing arguments in the trial are expected to be delivered on Monday, Feb. 24, after which the jury will start its deliberations.
Burns’ attorney, Leon Spies, has argued evidence in the case was mishandled and potentially tainted.
A partial male DNA profile was developed from genetic material found on Martinko’s clothes and inside the vehicle. Officers eventually were able to use the profile and genealogical information to identify a pool of suspects that included Burns, authorities have said.
Police uploaded the DNA profile developed from crime scene evidence to a public family genealogy website and used DNA-mapping technology from a private genetic analysis firm to develop a family tree. Investigators then began collecting DNA samples from family members to compare to the DNA profile.
Eventually, investigators obtained a covert sample from Burns from a discarded straw that contained genetic material consistent with the DNA found on Martinko’s dress, according to court records.
Investigators also analyzed DNA from a cheek swab taken from Burns after his arrest. Prosecutors argued the DNA evidence definitively links Burns to the scene of the crime.
Spies, though, questioned how biological evidence from another case ended up packaged with the Martinko evidence.
The defense called only one witness, a forensic DNA consultant, who testified that investigators potentially mishandled and tainted evidence that had Burns’ DNA on it. Dr. Michael Spence also stated it was possible Burns’ DNA got to the scene through an indirect or accidental transfer through an intermediary.
Spence, however, stated that “there is no question” the DNA profile scraped from the steering wheel of the vehicle in which Martinko was found “is a clear consistency with the profile of Mr. Burns.”
Prosecutors described the killing as “a random act of violence committed by a stranger,” Iowa Public Radio reported.
If convicted, Burns faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.