The upcoming Dubuque concert has been canceled for a platinum-selling country band.
LANCO was scheduled to perform on June 25 at Five Flags Center, but the venue announced this morning that the show has been called off due to a scheduling conflict.
"Those who had bought tickets can request a refund from the outlet where they originally made their purchase," the announcement states.
LANCO topped the country charts in 2017 with the single, “Greatest Love Story.” The five-man band’s “Hallelujah Nights” made LANCO the first country group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums charts in 10 years. The band has performed in Dubuque several times previously.