Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LANCASTER, Wis. — A fire destroyed a farm shed Sunday morning in rural Lancaster.
Firefighters from the Lancaster Fire Department, with support from the Platteville and Potosi fire departments, responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of a machine shed fire at 7405 Henry Road.
Calls placed seeking information regarding the fire Monday were not returned.
The structure was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene, according to Steve Braun, Lancaster fire chief. No injuries to people nor livestock were reported.
“The shed had some farm machinery, tractors in it and quite a bit of bail hay,” he said.
Crews were on scene for about 3 ½ hours.
The structure was a total loss, with estimated damage exceeding $200,000, Braun said.
Authorities believe a malfunction of an engine block heater — a heater that keeps tractors warm during the winter to enable the machines to start — ignited the blaze.
The property is owned by North Side Genetics LLC, according to Grant County records.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.