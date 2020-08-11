CASCADE, Iowa — It’s not uncommon for families gathering for a meal to say “grace,” a short prayer or a thankful phrase before or after eating.
For Phil and Karla Strang, their new venture into the restaurant business is not only a way for them to honor the memory of Karla’s mother, Grace Roling, but also to offer grace to the Cascade community that collectively gathered the Roling children under its protective wing when Karla’s mother died.
Grace’s Place recently opened at 325 First Ave. W, the former home of PePaul’s Cafe and El Barrilito. Unlike the two previous tenants, the Strangs have ties to the Cascade area, as well as restaurant experience.
The Strangs decided to get into the restaurant business to address a need they saw in the community.
“Cascade needs more options for food right now,” Karla said. “We named Grace’s Place after my mom. Mom died at the age of 37. Dad was left with eight kids at the age of 42. Because Mom died so young, a lot of people in Cascade looked out for us. They would let our dad know if they saw us and if we were up to trouble or behaving. A lot of them were our second families. There are too many people to even mention. For me, Grace’s Place is a way of giving back to those people.”
Much of their experience and menu items — which Karla describes as “good home-cooked meals, with the basics like hamburgers and french fries” — comes straight from the Roling home.
Grace’s Place will be open Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.