BELLEVUE, Iowa — Four Bellevue Community School District graduates are being honored for making a positive impact in the years since finishing high school.
Steve Griebel, Nancy Kieffer, Greg Schulte and Art Sunleaf have been recognized as this year’s “Beyond the Blue” recipients. The award honors district graduates “who have impacted society in a positive manner through their outstanding accomplishments and contributions,” according to the district.
Griebel is an Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Sergeant Bluff who has received numerous awards for his work. He graduated from the district in 1996.
Kieffer, of Preston, founded Plastics Unlimited with her husband, Terry, and grew the business to serve hundreds of customers. Kieffer, a 1982 graduate, also is a highly involved community volunteer.
Schulte, of Bellevue, worked for the City of Bellevue’s utility services for 33 years before his retirement. The 1973 Bellevue graduate also is a longtime member of the Bellevue Fire Department and Bellevue Emergency Medical Services.
Sunleaf, of Dubuque, has worked for Loras College since 2003 and is currently vice president for student development and dean of students. The 1985 Bellevue graduate also is involved in a range of volunteer activities.