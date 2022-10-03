Tre Vietnam said rather than restricting gun ownership, efforts should be made to promote bearing arms.
“The first rule of nature is self-preservation,” Vietnam said. “We need to encourage gun ownership as a natural thing.”
A gun rights activist and YouTube personality from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Vietnam spoke Sunday at an event held in support of Public Measure No. 1. The event drew about a dozen people to 7 Hills Event Center in Dubuque.
If passed, the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot would add the right “to keep and bear arms” to Iowa’s state constitution as well as require any gun restrictions be subject to “strict scrutiny,” the highest standard of judicial review.
Opponents argue the amendment would make it harder to pass “common sense” gun control measures and put public safety at risk, while those in support of the measure say the move is necessary to protect Iowans’ gun rights from infringement.
“I think every gun law on the books is an infringement,” Vietnam said.
Vietnam said misunderstandings provide a foundation to some of the most restrictive curbs on gun owners — including initiatives to prohibit the ownership of certain weapons.
“I’m a protector,” he said. “To say, ‘Danger, danger, give up your protections,’ seems ridiculous to me. It is completely ignorant of how the world works.”
Richard Rogers, of West Des Moines, Iowa, is a board member of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, the group that initially launched the effort to pass the ballot measure about 12 years ago.
“I’m not a gun guy — I’m a liberty guy,” Rogers said. “Liberty is another word for freedom, and freedom is America’s brand. (Opponents) say this a ‘reckless’ gun amendment. What’s reckless about liberty? This is a fundamental right. (The measure) is a reiteration of that right.”
Sean Schriver, a Libertarian candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives District 71 seat, convened the event and introduced the speakers, who also included Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia, the Libertarian candidates for Iowa governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.
Schriver said he hopes Iowans keep an open mind when considering the ballot measure.
“Coming from a third-party perspective, I would tell them to hear both sides,” he said. “Always hear both sides of an argument. You can’t make an educated decision unless you know what the opposition and the proponents are saying. I’m glad people held their event (in opposition to the measure) last weekend because we need to have that discussion.”
Reached for comment Sunday about the ballot measure, Tim Moothart, president of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, said the proposal goes beyond Second Amendment protections.
“The proposed amendment is an overreach of the right to keep and bear arms,” Moothart said. “Two words, ‘strict scrutiny,’ would require that courts use the highest form of judicial review and push the right to own and use a gun above our right to live safely.”
