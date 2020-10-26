Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 72 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total now stands at 5,159.
- Dubuque County’s related death toll remains 57.
- The new cases came from 228 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 31.6%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 14.5%.
- With 1,010 new confirmed cases and 2,797 new tests, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday was 36%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice dramatically drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15.5% as of 5 p.m. Sunday — even though the county has not had a single day with a positivity rate of less than 20% since late September.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,784 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers. In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque reported an additional case, for a total of 37 confirmed cases, with one recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque reported an additional case, for a total of 20 with 17 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remained at 35 cases and 21 recovered. In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 80 cases, with 57 recovered and Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at four cases, with two recovered.
- Jackson County reported 26 additional cases, for a total of 620. Clayton County reported 10 additional cases, for a total of 415. Delaware and Jones counties both reported nine additional cases, for totals of 770 and 440, respectively.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,214 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 115,843 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The related death toll increased by four, rising to 1,635.
- Lafayette County reported an increase of four cases for a total of 514. Crawford County had three more cases and Grant County one, according to the state. Iowa County did not report any additional cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,626 additional cases, increasing the total to 198,166. There were eight additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,778.
- Jo Daviess County reported an additional 12 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 498.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,062 new cases, along with 24 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 374,256 cases and 9,505 deaths.