CENTRALIA, Iowa — A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque County.
Arnold A. Prosch, 65, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. Monday on Old Highway Road near Cox Springs Road west of Centralia. Authorities said Prosch was westbound when he lost control of his vehicle. It crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey J. Feldmann, 52, of Durango.
Prosch was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.