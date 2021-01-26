A winter storm has closed dozens of local schools and delayed the opening of a government building.
The National Weather Service reports that Dubuque officially received 5 inches of snow as of 6 a.m. at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Snow continued to fall.
A weather observer reported 8.1 inches of snow this morning in Rickardsville, Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that Dubuque-area roads and completely snow-covered as of 6:15 a.m.
The City of Dubuque stated in a social media post at 6 a.m. that plowing operations began at 6:30 p.m. Monday and continue this morning.
Primary and secondary streets have been plowed, but remain snow-covered as snow continues falling, according to the post.
Jo Daviess County government buildings, including the courthouse, will open at 11 a.m. today – three hours later than normal – because of the storm.
Many area schools closed for the day, including districts in Dubuque, East Dubuque, Platteville and Western Dubuque.
A list of closings and delays can be found at https://www.telegraphherald.com/cancellations/