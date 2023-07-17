Local realtors are reporting that the continued rise in home prices has started to wane, though none of them expect homes to go down in cost any time soon.
A recently released report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University states that the first quarter of 2023 saw a rapid decline in the rate at which housing prices have been increasing. In February, for example, home prices only rose 2% from the prior year. Despite the slowing growth, housing prices remain near record levels, the report states.
Local realtors said that trend has continued into the first half of 2023.
“There’s a slowing down in the increase in housing prices, but it hasn’t bottomed out yet,” said Jeff Hefel, managing broker for Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors. “The slowing down is probably most directly attributed to the rise in interest rates for mortgages.”
According to Realtor.com, the median home-sold price in Dubuque has mostly plateaued at about $205,000. Nationally, the Harvard study states that monthly payments on the median-priced home of $436,000 were $3,000 by March 2023, up from $2,200 in January 2022 but slightly down from $3,100 in October 2022.
According to the Redfin Corporation, home prices in the U.S. in June declined by about 0.6% compared to last year, but home prices in Iowa increased by 3.2% in that time. In Illinois and Wisconsin, housing prices in June rose 0.9% and 6.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Damon Heim, sales associate with Coldwell Banker Network Realty in Galena, Ill., said he has largely seen prices stabilize, though they have remained high.
“It doesn’t feel like prices have changed dramatically,” Heim said. “It’s still a stronger sellers market, though.”
Renee Winkler, owner of Platteville Realty, said the high cost of housing remains largely driven by an exceptionally low supply of housing stock. Throughout the tri-state area, there are simply not enough homes to meet current demand, Winkler said.
“We’re seeing a steady price, but the market is still strong for sellers,” Winkler said. “There is just not enough on the market right now.”
Hefel said the rapid increase in housing prices has slowed largely due to an increase in mortgage interest rates from about 3% one year ago to about 6.5%.
This increase in housing costs has worked to cool some demand. Hefel said the increase is also working as a partial motivator for people to invest in housing now.
“Right now, the only uncertainty is either that (costs) will stay the same or go up, but it’s not going down,” Hefel said. “The thinking of some people is that the rate may go up further, so we might as well still buy now.”
Unless mortgage rates continue to rise as a result of federal interest rate increases, Hefel doesn’t see the current high housing prices budging any time soon, and he added that those interest rate changes don’t do enough to address the core issue of a lack of available houses.
“Prices are still creeping up because of that low inventory,” he said.
Nationally, the number of homes for sale has decreased in 2023. According to Redfin, there were 1,488,141 homes for sale in the U.S. in June, a 13.8% year-over-year decrease.
The Harvard University report also states that higher interest rates and increased construction costs have contributed to a lack of housing creation, and for now, that trend also doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.