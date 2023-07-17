Local realtors are reporting that the continued rise in home prices has started to wane, though none of them expect homes to go down in cost any time soon.

A recently released report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University states that the first quarter of 2023 saw a rapid decline in the rate at which housing prices have been increasing. In February, for example, home prices only rose 2% from the prior year. Despite the slowing growth, housing prices remain near record levels, the report states.

