MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa woman accused of stabbing a man has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Skye A. Hankemeier, 22, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury. She originally had been charged with willful injury causing serious injury.
Authorities previously reported that police and medical personnel were called to the intersection of Maple and South Main streets at about 10:55 a.m. March 26, where they found a bleeding man, MacKenzie D. Bullock, then 23, lying in the street. Bullock was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Court documents state that Hankemeier and Bullock were physically fighting in their residence when Hankemeier pulled a knife from her shorts and stabbed Bullock in the left side of the back.