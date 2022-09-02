PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — During her speech welcoming attendees to University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s new engineering building, interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich only said its full name once: Sesquicentennial Hall.
The rest of the time, she elected to shorten it from a lengthy 20 letters to a simple three: SQH.
“SQH has a lot to offer us all,” Evetovich told the crowd of more than 150 people who gathered Thursday for the hall’s grand opening. “It’s a beautiful building with cutting-edge technology … (that will) provide more hands-on learning experience.”
School officials say the new Sesquicentennial Hall is a $55 million investment into student success.
The 200,000-square-foot building brings all of UW-P’s engineering and computer science programs under one roof. The building is home to a sizable makerspace, several teaching laboratories and more than 500 seats for students to socialize or work.
UW-P engineering students Dakota Matheson and Zack Duncomb said that space will be invaluable to helping students put ideas into action. The two arrived early to the grand opening, hoping to be some of the first inside the building once speeches ended.
They said they were most excited to try out the new Huff Family Innovation Center — a makerspace housed in the building — as well as to hang out with friends in some of the hall’s many common areas.
“It’ll make it easier than what we had before,” Matheson said. “Where we’d do projects was all sort of in one room, and now we’ll have two or three floors.”
Brett Wallace, who attended the event, said Sesquicentennial Hall showed how far the university had come since he got his engineering degree there in 1992.
“There’s a lot more to offer now,” he said after touring the innovation center. “I’m really impressed.”
Wallace also now has two sons in the engineering program at UW-P and said he hopes they will be able to make the most of the new space.
In addition to serving current students, UW-P and state officials hope the hall also will help attract hundreds more future engineers to help fill a growing demand across the state.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who helped push for the project in the statehouse, said he and other legislators heard several times from Wisconsin employers that there was a need for more workers with engineering backgrounds.
With SQH now up and running, Marklein hopes UW-P students can start filling those openings, and soon.
“This really isn’t the end of (Sesquicentennial Hall’s) journey,” Marklein told the crowd. “This is the beginning as we start to educate those students.”
