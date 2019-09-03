ELKADER, Iowa — A new 7½-mile trail in central Clayton County could be ready for pedestrians next year.
First, however, Clayton County Conservation Board and Motor Mill Foundation officials seek to raise the rest of the necessary funds.
Officials have embarked on a capital campaign to raise $250,000 for the Motor Mill Trail, planned to run from Elkader to Motor Mill Historic Site.
“This is our first chance to really show what kind of enthusiasm there is for trails in our region, and I think people will respond,” said Jenna Pollock, county conservation executive director.
The new trail would begin with a 2-mile bike lane along Iowa 13 south of Elkader, after which a separate trail would be constructed along Grandview Road to connect with Galaxy Road and the Motor Mill site.
The Grandview portion of the trail would be accessible to pedestrians, cyclists, snowmobiles and equestrians, Pollock said.
“It’s very beautiful,” she said. “There is about a mile-long section that crosses some private property, and that is really a unique vista.”
County officials in 2011 received about $850,000 in state and federal grants for the Motor Mill Trail project, but the work was put on hold as they sought to replace the bridge at Motor Mill and also learned they would need to reroute the trail.
Officials now seek to construct the trail in 2020 in coordination with the sesquicentennial of the Motor Mill site. In addition to the $250,000 capital campaign, they have applied for grants to round out the project, which will likely cost $1 million to $1.5 million, Pollock said.
“Just looking at some of the other trail construction going on in the state of Iowa, we know the cost is going to be a little bit more than what we have for funds right now,” she said.
The Motor Mill project fits in with efforts to establish the Northeast Iowa Regional Backbone Trail, which aims to connect towns in Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties and eventually connect with trails in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Darla Kelchen, executive director of Clayton County Development Group, said the new trail could encourage tourism by bringing people to the county to enjoy different outdoor recreation opportunities. Visitors who choose to camp at Motor Mill also will be able to take the trail into Elkader.
“This is just another piece of what tourists enjoy, visitors enjoy doing,” she said. “They get away from the hustle and bustle.”