DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors recently approved a retention bonus for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants who work at the county-owned and -operated Lafayette Manor in Darlington.
The resolution was approved to update county policy and to replace the sign-on bonus policies to better reflect wording and increase the amounts awarded to staff.
Any newly hired nurses that receive benefits will be eligible for the retention bonus. Equal payouts will be offered to employees at three months, six months, nine months and one year of employment.
The resolution also stated that the payout to full-time employees will be $750 for registered nurses every three months through one year of employment, $500 for licensed practical nurses every three months through one year of employment and $300 for CNAs every three months through one year of employment.
Part-time employees in those positions will receive each increment at a prorated rate.
The fiscal impact on the county budget is not yet known. It will be driven by the amount of employees hired that qualify for the retention bonus and complete each increment of employment.