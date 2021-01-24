A Dubuque man running for a seat on the City Council vows to carefully scrutinize expenditures, keeping in mind the financial burdens of residents.
John Pregler, 52, faces Susan Farber and Nichole Weber in the Feb. 2 primary election for the council’s Ward 1 seat. The top two vote-getters advance to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the seat after Brett Shaw resigned when he moved from Dubuque, but in August, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed. Pregler narrowly lost a race for the seat to Shaw in 2017.
A native of Dubuque, Pregler currently is vice president of asset management solutions for Data Transfer Solutions LLC. He has more than 20 years of experience working as a consultant with local, state and federal governments.
In an interview, the Telegraph Herald asked Pregler about four of the issues facing the city and council.
Five Flags Center
Pregler expressed his opposition to a proposal to borrow about $74 million to demolish the current Five Flags Center and construct a new one that stretches across West Fifth Street, increasing its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400.
“We do need to stick a significant investment into Five Flags, but I do not think the city or the city taxpayer or our retirees can afford $80 to $100 million additional debt,” Pregler said.
While Pregler said he supports upgrading the current facility and expanding the amount of available seating, he opposes tearing down the facility to construct another one.
City spending and debt
Pregler stressed he will advocate for fiscal responsibility on behalf of the city’s low-income, retired and disabled residents. It’s a mentality that he feels is largely missing among current council members.
“Most projects that come before the council are good projects, and if we had an unlimited treasury, I would fund them all,” Pregler said. “Unfortunately, we have to get our money and pay for these bills from our tax base, and we don’t have an unlimited treasury. So, we need to do a better job of prioritizing.”
In conjunction, he said there should be a focus on reducing the city’s debt and ensuring that budget prioritizations are followed by city staff.
Taxes
Pregler opposes the city’s support for the Legislature passing a bill allowing municipalities to raise their local option sales tax by 0.5 percentage points, a move he said would hurt all Dubuque residents.
“They’re all going to take a hit, and every daily purchase they make is going to be impacted by that decision,” he said. “I would rather control spending rather than having to raise taxes on all of our citizens.”
Pregler said he also opposes property tax increases to fund continued future spending.
City management
In the summer of 2019, four council members pushed to fire City Manager Mike Van Milligen for 16 alleged failings and concerns. All four, including Shaw, are no longer on the council.
Pregler said he believes the issues with the city manager and the council’s handling of it should be addressed, but he does not believe Van Milligen should be fired.
“The issues with the city manager directly stem from current leadership on City Council,” Pregler said. “All responsibility begins and ends with them.”
Pregler said he would press the prior issues with the city manager if they come up again, but it would not be one of his top priorities.