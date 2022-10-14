8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, and 9 to 11:30 a.m. with matinee from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The world championship canine aquatics competition has returned to Dubuque. Admission: Free, but noncompeting dogs are not allowed in the facility. More information: 563-589-4254
Big Bore Enterprise Gun Show
Today through Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
4 to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Vendors will buy, sell or trade modern, vintage and antique firearms, knives and gun-related items. No loaded guns, clips, cylinders or devices allowed on premises. All conceal-carried guns will be checked at the door. Admission: Free. More information: 563-588-1406.
University of Dubuque Concert Band and Jazz Band Concert
Today, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.
7 p.m. The concert and jazz bands will perform music from a variety of genres and time periods as well as jazz standards. Admission: Free. More information: 563-585-7469
19th annual Cuba City Toy Show
Sunday, Banfield’s Swiss Haus, rural Cuba City, Wis.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to showcasing farm toys and more, the event will feature door prizes and drawings throughout the day. All proceeds will go to Cuba City Lions Club and Wisconsin Badger Camp. Admission: $2 for ages 13 and older. More information: 608-732-1361
