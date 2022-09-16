Farley and the Reds
Mayor Jay Hefel and Kelly Ludwig, deputy clerk for Farley, Iowa, show some of the items gifted to the city by the Cincinnati Reds and sponsors in appreciation for the city’s hospitality during the Field of Dreams game.

 Dave Kettering

FARLEY, Iowa — In early August, Cincinnati resident Mike Schuster flew to Dubuque County to watch his favorite team, the Cincinnati Reds, play the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams.

He and the other Reds fans with whom he traveled planned to have a memorable time in Dyersville, but on the flight home, all they could talk about was the next town over, Farley.

