Mayor Jay Hefel and Kelly Ludwig, deputy clerk for Farley, Iowa, show some of the items gifted to the city by the Cincinnati Reds and sponsors in appreciation for the city’s hospitality during the Field of Dreams game.
FARLEY, Iowa — In early August, Cincinnati resident Mike Schuster flew to Dubuque County to watch his favorite team, the Cincinnati Reds, play the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams.
He and the other Reds fans with whom he traveled planned to have a memorable time in Dyersville, but on the flight home, all they could talk about was the next town over, Farley.
Schuster and his traveling group only spent a few hours in the small town located just east of the Field of Dreams, but they were so impressed by the visit, they recently sent the town 750 pints of ice cream and a variety of Reds memorabilia, including balls, jerseys and bobbleheads.
“They made a big impression on us,” Schuster said. “I grew up in a small town, and that really brought me back.”
Schuster was traveling as one of the Cincinnati Reds’ more than 100 VIP guests, consisting of corporate sponsors, former players and designated friends of the team. Schuster’s company, MSA Design, does design work for the Reds and is a sponsor.
Initially, the group had no intention of stopping in Farley, but a week before the game was held, Mayor Jay Hefel received a call from a representative with the Reds asking if Farley had someplace where the VIP group could have lunch before the game. Hefel is a diehard Cubs fan, but he still was more than happy to help out the group.
“They asked us if they had a place to hold that many people, and I told them we had Memorial Hall,” Hefel said. “I didn’t really know what to expect.”
On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, the buses carrying the Reds fans pulled into Farley. Schuster said residents lined the streets and waved to greet them.
“I felt like we were in a parade,” Schuster said. “You would have thought that we were the actual players.”
As lunch was served at Memorial Hall, Hefel made sure to introduce himself to the VIPs. Among them was Sean Casey, the former Reds All-Star first baseman who goes by the nickname “The Mayor.”
“I went up to Sean and told him you might be ‘The Mayor,’ but I’m the mayor here,” Hefel said. “He got a kick out of that.”
After the lunch, Hefel said, notable baseball figures such as television sportscaster Thom Brennaman spoke to the group and Farley residents to thank the town for its hospitality before heading to Dyersville for the game.
Schuster said he didn’t spend much time in Farley, but he and other Reds fans had such a positive experience there that he wanted to offer thanks somehow.
So, he organized a plan to have 750 pints of Cincinnati’s famous Graeter’s Ice Cream sent to the town, while the Cincinnati Reds and sponsors also sent gift bags filled with team memorabilia.
“It just touched me in some way,” Schuster said. “I wanted to have some way to show that we appreciated their hospitality.”
Hefel said the gifts were entirely unexpected, but he is proud of the town and its residents.
“It’s such a good feeling to have that happen in the town you were born and raised in,” Hefel said. “There’s a pride in knowing that’s just the kind of people that we have here.”
Officials intend to hand out the ice cream to Farley residents at this weekend’s farmers market.
Hefel said he hopes that the Major League Baseball games at the Field of Dreams continue, arguing that they benefit not only Dyersville but the area as a whole. If another game is held, he stressed that Farley will be more than willing to help out one of the teams.
“I’d love for it to happen again,” he said. “I hope it keeps going.”
