WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A teenager drowned Saturday in Grant County.
Lynn Zimmerman, 17, of Livingston, dove into the Grant River and did not return, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that emergency crews were dispatched at 2:41 p.m. Saturday to an area on the Grant River along Pigeon River Road, about one mile from Grant County U, in Waterloo Township.
“Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene to attempt to locate the person,” according to the release. “About one hour after the initial call, emergency crews located the male victim on the bottom of the river in the same location that he had gone under the water.”
Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation determined that Zimmerman was with a group of 12 friends and family who were canoeing on the Grant River. Most of the group had stopped at this location to swim.
Witnesses reported that Zimmerman dove, hands and headfirst, into the water from the bank. After a couple of seconds or so, he resurfaced and then immediately sank back under the water and did not resurface again.
Group members paddled to Pigeon River Road, where they got out, went to a nearby home and called for help.