MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A former Maquoketa City Council member is accused of hitting his wife with a vehicle while he was intoxicated, seriously injuring her.
Craig J. Orris, 42, of Maquoketa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jones County with domestic assault while using a weapon and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a serious injury.
Documents state that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded just after midnight on Sept. 23 to the intersection of 15th Avenue and 140th Street south of Canton in rural Jones County after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Authorities learned that Melinda A. Orris, also of Maquoketa, had been struck by a vehicle driven by her husband, Craig Orris.
Two women who were passengers in Craig Orris’ vehicle told authorities that they left Bill’s Tap in Maquoketa and were traveling toward a friend’s house when Melinda Orris started following them in another vehicle. Melinda Orris then cut in front of Craig Orris’ vehicle on a gravel roadway, blocking the road and exiting her vehicle.
Documents state that Craig Orris struck Melinda Orris while attempting to drive around her. Craig Orris started to drive away, but one of the passengers convinced him to turn around to check on Melinda Orris.
One of the passengers told authorities that she tended to Melinda Orris while “Craig was screaming in Melinda’s face,” documents state. The passenger then yelled at Craig Orris to leave the scene, which he did.
Melinda Orris was transported to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of a likely fractured leg, according to documents.
Orris was arrested at his residence. His blood alcohol content measured 0.164%, which is twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%. Orris represented Maquoketa’s First Ward from 2016 to the fall of 2018, when he resigned because of increased time commitments.