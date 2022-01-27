Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
GALENA, Ill. — Special Olympics Illinois will hold its annual Winter Games next week in Galena.
The competition will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 3, at Chestnut Mountain Resort and Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, according to a press release.
The event is expected to draw more than 450 athletes, plus volunteers, coaches and family members.
The opening ceremony and parade of athletes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Galena.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.