EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s city manager said the city will have a budget shortfall of about $80,000 next fiscal year if a tax increase isn’t approved by voters in March.
Loras Herrig said that would continue a worrying trend of annual deficits.
“This is not a way that a city government should be running,” he said. “If this continues, we’re eventually going to have to start cutting services.”
In fiscal year 2017, the city had a budget deficit of $80,000, and it was $70,000 the following year.
In fiscal year 2019, it shot up to about $321,000 due to increased engineering costs for wastewater treatment plant improvements.
It is projected at about $78,000 for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The deficits have depleted general fund reserves and cut into reserve funds for water, sewer, garbage and civil defense.
The city projects it will have about $730,000 in reserve funds remaining by the end of April.
“We could get by without a tax increase for 8 to 10 years, and then we would have to close the city,” Herrig said. “That’s obviously not good financial planning.”
Herrig blamed the deficits on poor planning in relation to the city budget, coupled with property tax rates that didn’t meet the fiscal necessities of the city.
On March 17, city residents will head to the polls to consider whether to approve a tax rate increase that would boost property taxes by $98.01 for a home valued at $100,000. The increase would bring in an estimated $91,800 in additional revenue.
The proposed tax rate increase is about 10%. Cities are required to ask residents to approve any increases of more than 5%.
Herrig joined the city as interim city manager in December 2018. He was hired on a permanent basis in June.
“Most cities that are in the negative in the general fund are having problems,” Herrig said.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said city officials have worked for years to keep taxes low, but he feels that now is the time for an increase.
“It’s something that hasn’t been done in quite a while,” VanOstrand said. “It’s a necessity that the city needs.”
Herrig said that if voters do not back the measure, city officials likely will start looking for ways to cut costs, including by reducing spending on parks and street maintenance.
“That’s obviously something we don’t want to do, but we need to get these budgets under control,” Herrig said. “There isn’t any other option.”