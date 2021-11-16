A $200,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will enable the City of Dubuque to add to its parkland.
The funding from the Resource Enhancement and Preservation program, known as REAP, will help Dubuque purchase the 40.5-acre Four Mounds Farm, currently owned by the Four Mounds Foundation, according to a press release. It stated that the city will pursue additional grant funding for the purchase.
The farm is located at 4392 Peru Road, within a half-mile of the city’s Four Mounds Park. The land is currently home to 14 community garden plots and about 37 acres of undeveloped prairieland.
“This addition to the city’s park system is a unique open space, adding opportunities for connection to natural wildlife, birds and prairie areas,” said Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware in the release.
City staff in August unveiled a proposal to the Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission to buy the land. They said at the time that the city would purchase the property for $546,000.
Ware said at the time that city staff hoped to receive two grants to put toward the purchase — the $200,000 REAP grant and a $175,000 grant from U.S. National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund. The remaining funds would be paid by the city.